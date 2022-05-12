Former city councillor Druh Farrell to run for NDP in Calgary-Bow

Long-time Calgary councillor Druh Farrell's retirement from politics didn't last long.

The six-term councillor was announced as the NDP candidate for Calgary-Bow in the next provincial election.

During her tenure as a councillor, Farrell played a significant role in the East Village redevelopment, the Central Library, Peace Bridge and Arts Commons transformation, among many other things.

"After witnessing how easily the current government has been breaking our province over the last few years, I found that I simply couldn’t stand by and watch it happen, so I am excited to get to work as the NDP candidate for Calgary-Bow," said Farrell, in a release. "You can learn a lot about the qualities of a leader by who supports them, and Rachel Notley has built a remarkable team of extraordinary community and business leaders – people who share her values of compassion, respect and commitment.

"I am confident that with this team, with Alberta’s NDP, and with a government led by Rachel Notley, we can help this community and this province thrive."

Thank you, @RachelNotley! I’m incredibly honoured to be a part of your team as the @albertaNDP candidate for @CalgaryBowNDP. Let’s paint Calgary Bow ��again! https://t.co/IBEmIwNHA0

Notley said, "Druh understands the unique challenges facing Calgarians, because she is a Calgarian through and through. She understands that we need bold ideas to revitalize Calgary’s downtown and sustainable solutions to strengthen our economy for all Calgarians, and Albertans. I’m excited to welcome her expertise and zeal to the team."

Calgary-Bow is currently represented by the UCP's Demetrios Nicolaides, who is the Minister of Advanced Education.