Former city councillor Richard Pootmans to run again in Ward 6 civic race

A former Calgary city councillor who served two terms is looking to return to municipal politics.

Richard Pootmans, who was the councillor in Ward 6 from 2010 to 2017, announced on Tuesday he will be running in the October civic election.

"His priorities include finding more efficiencies at city hall, fostering a can-do spirit and maximizing job creation though economic growth opportunities," read a release.

"Richard will contribute his 28 years of successful business experience and 13 years of effective public sector community service to maximize opportunities a new era of sobering economic circumstances.

"He has a track record of effectively bringing the private and public sectors together in our city. Our success will depend on working with all Calgarians in our economic recovery."

Current Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison announced last week he will be running for the mayor's chair this fall.