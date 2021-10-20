Former CKLW morning show host passes away

A man who was sometimes known as "Mr. Windsor" has died.

Cam Gardiner co-hosted the "Cam and Lisa Show” on AM800 for 16 years.

Sad news, our friend and former @am800cklw host Cam Gardiner has passed away at the age of 71. He spent 16 as host of the Cam & Lisa Show and recently received the Key to the City from #Windsor Mayor @drewdilkens. #RIP #cklw #radio #media pic.twitter.com/Nurzb4uUCk

He left the show in 2003 for health reasons, but he was a radio fixture in the community for decades.

Earlier this month the mayor presented him with a key to the city to mark his life-time of contributions to the community.

Since retiring from radio, Gardiner has battled several health issues, including kidney disease.