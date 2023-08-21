Former comic staple returns to Sudbury

The ink is dry on a new contract to bring back an old favourite to Greater Sudbury.

Yuk Yuks Stand-up Comedy Club will relaunch with some major Canadian comedic talent set to take the stage next month.

From the 90s to now – a long-time deal has been signed for Yuk Yuks Comedy Club to make a return to its former home base at the Radisson Hotel.

“First off its great because its tradition, this is where it started in Sudbury, it used to be a full-time club here,” said Yuk Yuks promoter Brian Band.

“So we’re back in the same room, the exact same spot as before and I think Sudbury deserves great comedy.”

Band said the city had it in the past and it was successful.

“For us we feel like it brings the community together, it gives us something to look forward to every month,” said Chantel Dufresne, a manager at the Radisson Hotel.

Starting in just a few short weeks – the club is set to host monthly shows with top headlining Canadian and international comedians as well as local up-and-coming talent.

“I always offer local talent a chance to get up on stage and do their thing so every show we’re going to have one local comedian on stage,” said Band.

“(It’s) a change for them to come up and do five or six minutes and that’s how everyone gets their start.”

One of the first headlining acts is no stranger to the stage – veteran comedian Laurie Elliott has a large and hilarious catalogue.

“It’s a great lineup… The vibe is positive but it’ll also be cheeky, weird and unexpected,” said Elliott.

Organizers told CTV News that there is already work underway to help expand comedy here in the region in 2024.

“In the New Year, we are planning on having a competition, a local competition to find Sudbury’s funniest comic,” said Band.

“So they can get out and watch and just have an opportunity to let loose and laugh, it’s wonderful,” said Elliott.

The first show will be held Sept. 22.

Tickets for the shows can be purchase on the Yuk Yuks website or in person at the Radisson Hotel.