Former condo board president charged with fraud
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
A former condo board president in Guelph is accused of making $80,000 in fraudulent transactions.
Guelph Police say the 58-year-old man was removed from his position earlier this year and records were turned over to his successor.
That's when, according to police, it was discovered that $42,000 in payments that were allegedly made to vendors were actually deposited into a private bank account.
Police also say they were contacted by a local bank who reported more than $40,000 in fraudulent transactions through the same bank account.
Police say the 58-year-old turned himself into custody on Thursday.
He's been charged with fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document and false pretenses.
-
New restrictions possibly coming to Manitoba next weekAs Manitoba's COVID-19 case count continues to climb, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer says new restrictions could soon be coming.
-
NHL return date pushed back, Jets game postponed.The Winnipeg Jets were scheduled to take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday, December 27th, but that game has been postponed.
-
Good Samaritan, VicPD reunite Victoria business owner with lost envelope of cashThe Victoria Police Department said the money - which was intended to pay for Christmas bonuses at a local business - has now been safely returned to its rightful owner.
-
'Make the best choices' to limit COVID-19 spread over holidays, Ottawa's top doctor urgesOttawa Public Health reported a record 698 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Christmas Eve, the third straight day with a record number of cases.
-
1 dead, 1 injured at 2-vehicle collision near CFB EdmontonEmergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash north of the city near Canadian Forces Base Edmonton.
-
Riverside crash victims meet first respondersSome of the girls who were involved in the tragic collision on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road last month got to meet their rescuers Friday afternoon.
-
Flames-Oilers Dec. 27 game postponed, NHL pushes season restart back a dayThe Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will not be playing on Monday after the holiday break.
-
New COVID-19 test site at UBC offering rapid tests only as province hits its capacity for PCR testsVancouver Coastal Health says it has opened a new COVID-19 testing site on the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus.
-
Collingwood business owners use vandalism incident as motivation to give backAs last-minute shoppers look for gifts in Collingwood’s downtown, some can’t help but notice the debris scattered in Listing Lane alley caused by vandalism.