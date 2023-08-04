Former contest home in Millarville, Alta., gutted by fire

Flames have gutted a multi-million-dollar home in the hamlet of Millarville southeast of Calgary.

Fire crews were called out to Foothills County this morning but there was little they could do to save the structure.

Flames billowed out of the multi-storey home

The roof eventually collapsed.

This is the same home that was the subject of a contest in 2019.

The homeowner at the time accepted entry fees and letters with the plan to pick a winner.

That contest was later cancelled and the money returned.

No word on what sparked the fire.

Additional details will be added to this story as they become available...