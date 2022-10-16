Former Corbeil Parents' Association recognized by conservation authority, municipality

On Saturday, the Municipality of East Ferris and the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority (NBMCA) recognized a group of volunteers for their work in forming the Corbeil Conservation Area and for their work in advocating for the town's recreation hub. It was all part of the NBMCA's 50th anniversay.The 11 names on the sign at the start of the conservation area's trail network are etched forever. They're leaders of the former volunteer group: the Corbeil Parents' Association.

"It's really neat that we're being recognized as far as the volunteering we did," said Raymond Gravelle, a former member of the association.

"It's always special. You don't have to give a great, big prize. Sometimes just a pat on the back."

The volunteer group was formed in the late 1970s and would raise money and invest it back into the community to create spaces for kids and adults in the community could use for recreation and events. This continued for about 15 years before the group dissolved.

The group championed the formation of the Corbeil Conservation Area over four decades ago, including placing a 1.8 KM walking trail.

"Protecting the watershed and the environment in all our communities and with climate change, I think the conservation authority is going to be ahead of the curve," said North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority chair Dave Britton, while acknowledging the volunteers’ work.

One of the major projects for the parents association was helping the municipality form what's now called the Corbeil Recreational Hub. It all started with an outdoor hockey rink, next a baseball diamond right beside the trail network. This then led to soccer fields and a playground.

"It was a place for families to gather and you know walk in the summer time," said Gravelle.

East Ferris Mayor Pauline Rochefort said because of the establishment outdoor hub, more development is coming.

"East Ferris exists because of volunteers and there's going to be additions to this site," she added.

"We've completed the first stage which were the pickleball courts and there will be future stages of development."

Gravelle said the group's surviving members are proud of the work they did to establish a recreational area that families still use today.

"Go out and volunteer for your community. It doesn't matter what it is. Put your hand out there and go help," he said.

The conservation authority is planning to install a climate monitoring station within the Corbeil Conservation Area next spring. It will monitor water and snow levels as well as work towards maintaining flood control.

For more information on the NBMCA's 50th anniversay and related events visit their website or Facebook page.