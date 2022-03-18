iHeartRadio

Former Covenant Health employee pleads guilty to accessing health records illegally

A former Covenant Health employee in Vegreville, Alta., has admitted to accessing several people's health records without a work-related reason.

Samantha Barker pleaded guilty on Monday for violating the Health Information Act and was fined $1,500, according to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

The investigation began in February 2020 and charges were laid in July 2021.

