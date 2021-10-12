Former custodian details abuse at EMDC during kidnapping sentencing

The former school janitor found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old addressed the judge at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Lawrence Thompson, 68, was found guilty earlier this year on four counts after a young girl was grabbed from a north London intersection and touched in appropriately in May of 2018.

He was convicted of sexual interference, sexual assault, kidnapping, and abducting a child under 14.

After hearing victim impact statements in July, Justice Alissa Mitchell set aside a full day for the continuation of the sentencing hearing.

Sobbing on the stand Wednesday, Thompson said he was really scared while at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in London, and had been abused and threatened with death by other inmates.

Thompson told the court he was constantly looking over his shoulder and while there he was knocked out cold, had one inmate punch him in the head while another threatened to slit his throat.

Thompson says he’s been verbally and physically abused while in jail, had urine thrown at him, been forced to sleep on the floor and had his food taken away from him.

To cope, Thompson told the court, “I joined up with a religious group, I got into God big time.”

The hearing is ongoing, more details to come.