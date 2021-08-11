Former depanneur in Gatineau destroyed by fire; police investigating
Gatineau fire officials say they've turned an investigation into an overnight fire over to the police after a former dépanneur was destroyed.
In a news release, Gatineau fire said firefighters were called to 41 rue Saint-François-Xavier at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Thick, grey smoke was pouring from the old convenience store and flames could be seen inside.
The situation was declared under control by 6:30 a.m.
The building is a total loss.
Residential fire causes $130,000 in damage
There was a second fire in Gatineau overnight, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to a home on rue des Peupliers at around 1:30 a.m. when residents were alerted by their smoke detector.
The fire was contained to the basement and the back of the house, but did an estimated $130,000 in damage and displaced three people.
No one was hurt.
-
'Revolutionary' outdoor theatre coming to downtown WindsorDowntown Windsor is getting an outdoor theatre experience for five weeks.
-
N.S. election race tightens as PCs and NDP gain momentum: PollWith Nova Scotians set to pick a premier in less than a week, newly released poll data shows a tightening race among the three main parties and unusually high levels of undecided voters.
-
Pilot survives crash landing on northern Ontario lakeThe pilot of a small aircraft managed to escape a crash landing on a lake east of Sault Ste. Marie with only minor injuries.
-
Canada urged to insist on immediate deportation for Michael SpavorCanadian Michael Spavor, sentenced to 11 years in prison for espionage by a Chinese court, is being held as 'ransom' and Canada should insist on his immediate deportation home, says an expert on Canada-China relations.
-
More drones spotted flying illegally near B.C. wildfires, putting crews in dangerThe BC Wildfire Service says it has encountered several drones in the past few days flying illegally over wildfires and putting the lives of firefighters at risk.
-
'I'll never apologize for a win': Riders content following close-call in first win of 2021The Riders are still basking in the glow of their first win of the 2021 season, despite a close-call in the second half against the BC Lions.
-
Case of eastern Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to SeptemberThe case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been adjourned until next month.
-
Innisfil unveils new Pride crosswalkThe Town of Innisfil is unveiling a new Pride crosswalk at Innisfil Beach on Wednesday morning.
-
Fanshawe College reaffirms their plans for back to school services this fallFanshawe College reiterates having strong health and safety protocols in place with a gradual return to in person activities this fall.