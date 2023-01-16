Former Deputy Premier Christine Elliott joins Western University

Ontario's former Deputy Premier is taking on a new role at Western University.

Christine Elliott is joining the school as a distinguished leader in residence at Western Law.

Elliott will work with faculty and provide mentorship to law students.

“I will be speaking to the students about aspects of their studies as well as future opportunities in legal careers. I have worked in various capacities in my career, and my experience as a lawyer set me up for work in public life. I look forward to sharing my experience and insights,” Elliott said.

A graduate from the Western Law program in 1978, Elliott served as Deputy Premier and Health Minister from 2018-2022.

