Former Devil's Army president found guilty of first-degree murder of Saanich man

The former president of a motorcycle club in Campbell River has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Saanich man John Dillon Brown.

Late Wednesday evening, a B.C. Supreme Court jury found Richard Ernest Alexander, 68, guilty of killing 30-year-old Brown in a shooting at the Devil's Army clubhouse in March 2016.

The conviction carries a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

"I just want to say thank you to all the investigators, the Crown, the jury…[for] giving my family closure," said Nicole Herman, Brown’s former partner and mother of his children.

"I get to go tell my babies that’s it’s all done now."

A sentencing hearing was held Thursday afternoon where victim impact statements from seven individuals were read, including Herman, his children and his grandmother.

The semi-pro MMA fighter was described as a "good man" who was helpful and supportive, and that his tragic and senseless death has left a massive void for his family.

An emotional statement was given by Herman. Reading from the witness box, she said the day of Brown’s death was the most "devastating day of her life," when she "lost her soulmate," and that she has been "destroyed to her deepest level."

She said Brown would light up at the sight of his babies, who now have to grow up without him.

Herman said that Brown wasn’t perfect, but was on a positive path and was taken in a "disgusting" way.

At one point she expressed her gratitude to the investigative team that she says brought Brown's killer to justice. At another point, she looked at Alexander and said she would "die with hate in her heart" for what was taken from her.

At Crown’s request to the judge, Alexander will be required to give a DNA sample and will face a lifelong prohibition of firearms.

Outside the courthouse, the Crown prosecutor, Kimberly Henders Miller, recognized what she described as the hard work of the jury and the dedication of the Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit.

Miller also recognized that the verdict wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of the witnesses, saying that for some, their efforts were challenging.

"Criminal trials don’t result in closure but I hope that the family of Dillon Brown can continue to move forward and can now focus on his life rather than his death," said Miller.