Former Digby Courier building being demolished after Wednesday fire
More than half a dozen people have been displaced from their Digby, N.S., homes after a fire caused extensive damage to an old three-storey building.
Digby Fire Chief Robert Morgan tells CTV Atlantic that crews were called to an apartment on Water Street in downtown Digby around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, crews were met with a fire in a second floor apartment that had spread into walls and into the attic above the third floor.
Morgan says roughly 50 firefighters from seven departments responded to the fire, which took about two-and-a-half hours to contain.
An excavator was brought in to begin demolition of the building.
The rest of the building, formerly home to the defunct newspaper The Digby Courier, is set to be torn down Thursday morning.
Morgan indicated once the building is demolished, there will be no investigation into the cause of the fire.
The Canadian Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire to access emergency lodging and purchase essential needs like clothing and food.
-
City of Vancouver considering requiring grant recipients to be 'respectful' in order to get fundingVancouver city council has asked staff to shape a policy that would require grant recipients to engage with officials in a "respectful manner," a move that one political scientist says suggests an attempt to prevent or punish criticism.
-
'Serious labour shortage' holding Alberta's tourism sector back: industry advocatesAlberta's tourism sector has a "serious labour shortage" that can threaten its long-term viability, a new labour study has found.
-
Broadway Plan moves full speed ahead, council votes against pace-of-change policyVancouver city council has voted overwhelmingly against a new policy that was meant to slow down the rate of redevelopment for the Broadway Plan.
-
Police release images, video of suspect wanted in assault outside law courtsWinnipeg police have released images and video of a man wanted in connection with an assault in front of the Law Courts building earlier this month.
-
Progressive Conservative Party of Sask. alleges takeover attempt by political rivalThe Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Saskatchewan made allegations of a takeover attempt by a political rival on Wednesday. The PC party claims the new Saskatchewan United Party had been interested in a merger but the attempt failed.
-
Why is there no cell service on the TTC? Riders say it could increase safetyThe Toronto Transit Commission signed a deal in 2012 to provide cellular service on the subway network, but over a decade later, few are able to make a call in an emergency—something the TTC board members, riders and parents say has to change in the wake of the death of Gabriel Magalhaes.
-
NB Power and Ontario Power Generation talk Point Lepreau partnershipNB Power is pitching a new partnership with an Ontario electrical utility, which could include management or ownership of Atlantic Canada’s only nuclear generating plant.
-
'A freeze response of shock': Expert weighs in on bystanders not stepping in during fatal Vancouver stabbingAfter a man was fatally stabbed outside of a Vancouver Starbucks in front of dozens of witnesses, video of the attack is circulating on social media, raising questions about why nobody stepped in to help.
-
City, province likely to see funding for new $4B Indigenous housing strategyA $4 billion federal housing strategy targeting urban and rural Indigenous communities, outlined in the Liberal government’s Budget 2023, will likely lead to housing projects here in Winnipeg and Manitoba.