Former Digby Courier building being demolished after Wednesday fire

More than half a dozen people have been displaced from their Digby, N.S., homes after a fire caused extensive damage to an old three-storey building.

Digby Fire Chief Robert Morgan tells CTV Atlantic that crews were called to an apartment on Water Street in downtown Digby around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews were met with a fire in a second floor apartment that had spread into walls and into the attic above the third floor.

Morgan says roughly 50 firefighters from seven departments responded to the fire, which took about two-and-a-half hours to contain.

An excavator was brought in to begin demolition of the building.

The rest of the building, formerly home to the defunct newspaper The Digby Courier, is set to be torn down Thursday morning.

Morgan indicated once the building is demolished, there will be no investigation into the cause of the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the fire to access emergency lodging and purchase essential needs like clothing and food.