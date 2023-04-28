Former director of First Nations Employment Society charged with fraud over $5K: RCMP
The former executive director of the First Nations Employment Society has been charged with fraud for allegedly using the organization's credit card for personal use, according to RCMP.
In a news release Friday, Mounties said Delta resident Norma Bird is facing one count of fraud over $5,000 and is set to appear in court on May 29.
Cpl. Daniel Michaud of the RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime section said the amount of the alleged fraud is $734,295.69.
"The offence is alleged to have occurred during a period from October 2010 to March 2015," said Michaud. "Several audits into the organization's spending found that Bird allegedly used the organization's credit card for personal use."
Bird held the role of executive director of the FNES from 2008 until the end of its operations in March 2015.
"FNES represented ten First Nations as well as on/off reserve people residing in the Vancouver Sunshine Coast areas," said Michaud, adding that it managed an agreement with Service Canada on behalf of the ten First Nations with delegated authority for training and employment in the region.
