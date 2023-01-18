Former downtown Regina YMCA building to house temporary winter shelter

A temporary space will be opening in downtown Regina to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness, the city said in a news release.

According to the city, the shelter will have 40 spaces, will open Jan. 30. and will be located in the former YMCA building.

“The temporary winter shelter is leased through The Nest Health Centre by the City and will be managed and operated by [Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services] RT/SIS. The shelter fills the need for short-term emergency shelter as longer-term solutions continue to be explored,” a release said.

The province, City of Regina, Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services and The Nest Health Centre are all collaborating on the project to address an immediate need as existing shelters face capacity issues, the city said.

The city will provide furniture for the space as well as coordinate renovations to the main floor of the building to create what it said will be a suitable shelter space.

“Working with community partners to improve safety and well-being for all residents is a priority for the City of Regina,” Mayor Sandra Masters said in a release. “The new temporary winter shelter is a great example of different levels of government and the non-profit and private sectors working together to address a community issue.”

The province will be providing RT/SIS with $400,000 to operate the shelter.

The city, which is providing $500,000 to lease the space, will be pausing warming bus operations once the space is open.

