Former Edmonton cheerleading coach charged with sexual assault

A former Edmonton cheerleading coach is accused of sexual assault and police believe there may be more victims.

Christopher McMurren, 33, was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation after a woman told police in December 2020 her former cheerleading coach sexually assaulted her in 2013 and 2014, when she was 17 years old.

The Ontario man was arrested and charged in Edmonton. He's scheduled to appear in court on July 7.

Cheer Canada suspended McMurren in July 2020, the Edmonton Police Service said.

EPS says McMurren was a cheerleading coach in Edmonton from 2011 until 2016 and believes there may be more victims.

"It is important to remember that abuse of a position of trust, authority, or power can invalidate what might otherwise appear to be consent," EPS added.

Complainants are encouraged to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

EDMONTON ELKS ‘AWARE’ OF CHARGES

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the Edmonton CFL team said it is are aware of the charges McMurren faces and that he was a “former member” of their cheer team.

“The team takes these allegations seriously,” said Allan Watt, the Elks executive director.

“The safety of our employees and our workplace environment is of upmost importance.”

According to the football team, the cheer team was under the direction of an independent third-party contractor at the time.