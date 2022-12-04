Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82
Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died, the team announced Sunday.
He was 82.
Fraser was one of the architects of the great Oiler teams of the 1980s and '90s.
After being named the team's director of scouting in 1979, the Kirkland, Ont. native was credited with drafting future Hall of Famers Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Paul Coffey and Grant Fuhr.
The franchise went on to win five Stanley Cups in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990.
The Oilers revealed in a Twitter post that Fraser died Sunday in Edmonton.
We extend our condolences to the family & friends of five-time #Oilers Stanley Cup champion Chief Scout Barry Fraser, who passed away in Edmonton this morning. pic.twitter.com/l954KiTeQ9— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 4, 2022
The cause of death was not released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-
-
How to get the increased GST tax creditTo help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
-
N.S. man faces dozens of charges after break-ins, thefts; police seize equipment stolen from fire departmentA man is facing more than three dozen charges after a string of break-ins and thefts -- including the theft of life-saving equipment from a volunteer fire department -- in Pictou and Colchester counties and East Hants.