Former Edmonton Remand Centre building to be torn down
The former Edmonton Remand Centre at 97 Street and 104 Avenue will be torn down, the province announced on Wednesday.
"The remand centre was built specifically as a corrections facility and it would not be cost effective for the government or private sector to repurpose for any other use," the province said in a news release.
A request for proposal has been issued for demolition.
Demolition is expected to start in June 2023 and take about 18 months.
After the building is torn down, the land will either be sold or repurposed.
The building has not been used to house inmates since 2013 when the new Edmonton Remand Centre opened.
The province says the building was used for a training site, as a temporary severe weather shelter by Boyle Street Community Services, and as a filming location for various film and television projects between 2013 and 2019.
It was decommissioned in 2019, as were all building facilities and utilities, which the province says has saved $1 million a year in upkeep costs.
The building was constructed in 1979 and is about 18,500 square metres.
-
'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International AirportThe popular pet therapy program has returned to the YEG Edmonton International Airport.
-
Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdownWhat was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zoneCalgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meetingMental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resignsAfter just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
Pilot program offering more respite opportunities launches in WindsorA new program is merging respite services with hospitality.
-
Alberta NDP promises health teams to improve access to family physiciansNDP Leader Rachel Notley says if her party forms government after the spring election, its goal would be for a million or more Albertans to be able to see their family doctor within a day or two near where they live.
-
Anonymous UBC student hides over 100 gift cards across campusAn anonymous student at UBC is helping spread some joy during stressful times for students, by hiding gift cards across campus.
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly stabbed man in face with broken bottle on TTC subway trainToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the face with a broken bottle on board a TTC subway train.