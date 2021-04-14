Former Edmonton resident faces 7 fraud charges totalling over $330K

A man from Edmonton, now living in Ontario, has been arrested and charged after allegedly defrauding several Edmontonians of more than $330,000.

Police say that between Aug. 2014, and Dec. 2015, it was reported that a man from Brockville, Ontario had allegedly committed a series of cheque and investment frauds involving five Edmonton residents, a local business and a financial institution.

In total the Edmontonians defrauded lost more than $330,000, said EPS.

The EPS Economic Crimes Section began their investigation in Aug. 2017.

On Feb. 12, 2021, 45-year-old Farid Fadaie was charged with seven counts of fraud over $5,000.

Canada-wide warrants were issues earlier in April for his arrest, said EPS.

Fadaie was arrested by Brockville Police Wednesday, he will be returned to Edmonton to appear before a Justice in the next week, said police.