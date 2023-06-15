Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire

A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The woman, who can't be named because of a publication ban, was convicted of three counts of attempted murder and arson in February after the fire at a house at CFB Edmonton in 2015.

She has since appealed her conviction.

During the trial, court heard the woman had learned days before the fire that her ex-husband, who she was involved in an acrimonious custody battle with, would assume primary care of their three sons, who were seven, eight, and 10 at the time.

According to the agreed statement of facts, the woman sent a note and $10,000 to a male friend.

She removed the smoke detectors and gave her children Nyquil.

Her eldest son testified at the trial that he woke up to find the house filled with smoke.

When he alerted his mother, she told him it was smoke from wildfires, and to go back upstairs.

The boys escaped from the house with help from neighbours.

They now live with their father.

The woman has since been discharged from the army.

The Crown was seeking 13 years for each attempted murder charge, and an additional year to be served concurrently on the arson charge.

She was sentenced to 10 years for each attempted murder count, to be served concurrently.

During the sentencing on Thursday, Court of King's Bench Justice John Little said he did not expect remorse from the woman, given her appeal.

"The crime was perpetrated against those she had the highest obligation to protect," Little said.

She was also ordered to provide a sample of her DNA to the National DNA Data Bank, and handed a lifetime weapons ban.

"Our position may have been higher but we, at the end of the day, respect the decision that was made by the court as it relates to the sentence that was imposed," said Crown prosecutor Dallas Sopko. "Ten years is a significant sentence for anyone, and particularly for the accused in this case."

The woman's ex-husband also commented after the sentence was handed down.

"I'm glad that my kids can move on," he said.

"Today they actually know that the person that did it will be going away for 10 years. And I think that can close part of their book. And they can start moving on and I can start moving on."

The woman had been on house arrest since her trial wrapped up.

She was taken into custody after the sentencing.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson