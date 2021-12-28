iHeartRadio

Former Edmonton Stingers player signs temporary contract with L.A. Clippers

Edmonton Stinger's Xavier Moon in action during the Canadian Elite Basketball Season Final between Edmonton Stingers and Niagara River Lions at the Edmonton Expo Center. Final score; Edmonton Stingers 101:65 Niagara River Lions. (Photo by Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Former Edmonton Stingers guard Xavier Moon has signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Moon played three seasons in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) with the Stingers, winning back-to-back championships with the team. Moon was also Player of the Year three times in a row in the CEBL.

In October, Moon signed with the Agua Caliente Clippers, the NBA G League affiliate for the L.A. Clippers. He’s played 14 games with Agua Caliente so far.

"I knew this day would come. I'm extremely proud of him because I know how hard he worked to get here,” said Jermaine Small, head coach and general manager of the Edmonton Stingers in a news release.

“This is a special day for the Stingers family and one I will always remember."

There are currently eight CEBL players on NBA G League teams, according to the CEBL.

The CEBL is set to begin its fourth season in May 2022.

