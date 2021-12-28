Former Edmonton Stingers player signs temporary contract with L.A. Clippers
Former Edmonton Stingers guard Xavier Moon has signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Moon played three seasons in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) with the Stingers, winning back-to-back championships with the team. Moon was also Player of the Year three times in a row in the CEBL.
In October, Moon signed with the Agua Caliente Clippers, the NBA G League affiliate for the L.A. Clippers. He’s played 14 games with Agua Caliente so far.
"I knew this day would come. I'm extremely proud of him because I know how hard he worked to get here,” said Jermaine Small, head coach and general manager of the Edmonton Stingers in a news release.
“This is a special day for the Stingers family and one I will always remember."
There are currently eight CEBL players on NBA G League teams, according to the CEBL.
The CEBL is set to begin its fourth season in May 2022.
