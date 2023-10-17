Former Estevan Bruins coach dies at 91
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Caitlin Brezinski
Gary McKechney, a former coach for the Estevan Bruins, has died at the age of 91.
McKechney coached the team from 1971 to 1982 with four years off during that time. He coached 340 games in total.
According to a tweet from the team, McKechney died on Oct. 9.
The team says a photo of McKechney hangs near the Bruins lounge.
We are saddened to hear the passing of Gary McKechney. Gary passed on Monday October 9th.
Gary was the coach of the Estevan Bruins in the years 1971-1982 with 4 years off during that time. He coached 340 games.
Gary is the one in the picture downstairs by the Bruins lounge. pic.twitter.com/gkox9tWyBj
-
Nearly half of violent crime reports reviewed by B.C. prosecutors are domestic violence cases. Why isn't it treated as an urgent public safety concern?Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one most devastating -- and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Provincial police investigating motorcycle crash in North BayProvincial police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the Highway 11/17 bypass in North Bay near Fisher Street that occurred Monday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rulesAs part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.
-
Salvation Army receives $10,000 from City of Barrie to support vital operationsBarrie Mayor Alex Nuttall presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday to help with day-to-day operations as the charity deals with high demand.
-
Lethbridge working to expand homeless shelter spaces as winter approachesLethbridge's encampment strategy has been in place since the spring, but with colder weather on the way, the city is changing how it deals with its most vulnerable.
-
'We still have a chance': Riders can still clinch playoff spot despite losing recordThe Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) can still clinch the final West Division playoff spot with a win this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders (5-11).