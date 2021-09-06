Former federal cabinet minister Kent Hehr to launch bid for mayor
Former Liberal MP and cabinet minister Kent Hehr is launching a bid to become Calgary's next mayor.
CTV News confirmed the decision Monday with Hehr, who will file papers Tuesday morning, becoming the 28th candidate to enter the race for mayor.
Hehr was accused in 2018 of making inappropriate sexual comments to a staff member while serving as an Alberta MLA over a decade earlier and accused of groping a second woman while serving as a member of parliament in Ottawa.
He said he didn't remember making the inappropriate comments and denied the groping charge, as he is a quadriplegic who was paralyzed in a drive-by shooting when he was in his 20s.
He said the incident was due to unintentional contact.
Hehr also was criticized by thalidomide survivors for comments he made during his tenure as the federal disabilities minister.
He lost his federal seat in Calgary Centre to Conservative Greg McLean in the 2019 election after resigning from cabinet prior to an investigation into the allegations.
Hehr previously ran for mayor in 2010, but withdrew to support Mayor Nenshi.
