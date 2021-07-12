Former first-round NFL draft pick makes debut at Riders' training camp

A former NFL quarterback made his first appearance at Riders’ training camp on Monday.

Paxton Lynch, who started in four games for the Denver Broncos, had a late start to camp due to quaratine rules, but that didn’t turn off offensive coordinator Jason Maas.

“He’s a fast learner, he’s put the effort into our offense,” Maas said. “Having him come up here with the skills that he has and the work ethic that he showed us as a coaching staff, I think those are steps in the right direction.”

Lynch was selected in the NFL’s 2016 draft in the first round, 26th overall. However, the Texas native was beat out of a starting role with the Broncos in 2016 by Trevor Siemian. The Broncos released Lynch in 2018 after he played in just five NFL games.

“I mean, it didn’t go the way I had wanted it to. Obviously I wanted to have a long, successful career in the NFL,” Lynch said on Monday.

Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, but was waived after the pre-season. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was waived during final roster cuts in 2020.

Lynch was first contacted about joining the Riders in October 2020, however the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl MVP wanted to hedge his bets before signing in the CFL.

“I thought I was going to have another opportunity,” Lynch, who was on the Riders’ negotiation list, said. “I was waiting to see if I was going to have an opportunity to play or go to camp with somebody during the season, but the opportunity never presented itself.”

At a towering six feet 11 inches tall, Lynch is the tallest among all the quarterbacks at camp by five inches. Cody Fajardo, the Riders starter, is the second tallest at six feet two inches tall.

“I know the quarterbacks keep giving me a hard time with how tall I am, so I’ve heard it everyday since I got here I think,” Lynch laughed.

“We haven’t seen too many (tall quarterbacks) up here and I’ve been in the league over 20 years,” Maas said. “There haven’t been too many six-six, six-seven guys who can move around (and) throw it, so it is going to be unique. I’m one of those guys that’s interested to see it, as well.”

Lynch played college at the University of Memphis and said he didn’t watch a lot of CFL growing up. His only familiarty with the league comes from Memphis Tigers teammate and former Rider Joe Craig Jr. Another Memphis alumnus, Tevin Jones, signed with the Riders this season but was suspended after not reporting to camp.

“I’ve been called to come out here to play for Saskatchewan in the CFL, so I’m going to take this opportunity very seriously,” Lynch said.

“This is a guy that was a high draft pick in the NFL, probably made some money down there but he’s still hungry to play football and to learn a new system,” Craig Dickenson, the Riders’ head coach, said.

According to reports, Lynch made over $8 million in the NFL. His priorities and goals still lie south of the border.

“You dream of winning a Super Bowl,” Lynch said. “That fire inside of me to accomplish that is still there.”