An Ottawa restaurateur is adding a new spot to his list of businesses.

John Borsten has acquired the building that held the former Fish Market restaurant, along with Vineyards Wine Bar and Coasters Seafood Grill.

Borsten says he plans to open a new restaurant once it is safe to do so. The concept is still being developed.

He says in addition to a restaurant, there will also be a lounge that will operate as a separate space.

Borsten is an established entrepreneur. He currently owns spaces like Zak’s Diner and the Grand Pizzeria, among several other local spots.

The owners of the former Fish Market Restaurant decided to close the popular fish and seafood houseafter 41 years in service last year.

Last June, owners told CTV News Ottawa the pandemic had devastated the business.

Borsten says he is taking a chance on the space – believing the ByWard Market will thrive once again following the pandemic.