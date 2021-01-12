Former Calgary Flames defenceman Jay Bouwmeester announced his retirement Monday after 17 seasons in the NHL.

From Blues GM Doug Armstrong:

``We want to congratulate Jay on an outstanding career. He was a huge part of us creating a winning culture in St. Louis. The Blues organization thanks him for helping bring our first Stanley Cup to St. Louis.’’ 1/2 https://t.co/rnfgbmAbki

Bouwmeester, who was born in Edmonton, won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, but in 2020, experienced a cardiac episode that pretty much marked the conclusion of his career.

More from Doug Armstrong on Bouwmeester:



``What’s really impressive is that for someone with over 1,200 games played, Jay was a zero maintenance guy, a total pro day in and day out. He was a pleasure to work with.’’

Tributes poured in on Twitter for Bouwmeester from across the hockey world.

