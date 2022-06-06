Former Flames captain Mark Giordano has officially sold his Calgary house
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
He may have left Calgary to join the Seattle Kraken last year, but former Flames captain Mark Giordano has just now sold his house.
The 5,000 square foot home in the community of Altadore went up for sale las month with an asking price of $2.25 million.
Giordano, who now plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs, bought the house in 2016, months after signing a six-year contract extension with the Flames worth $40.5 million.
When listing it, RE/MAX realtor Pedro Villamar described the four bedroom home as a "Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired" property.
Villamar said the house, located at 1948 49 Ave S.W., officially sold over the weekend.
