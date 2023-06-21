Former Flames goalie Mike Vernon to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Calgary's own Mike Vernon is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Vernon had a fantastic NHL career, winning two Stanley Cups -- one with the Calgary Flames in 1989 and the other with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 when he also won the Conn Smythe trophy for playoff MVP.

Now, he's going into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Vernon got the good news on Wednesday from Lanny McDonald and Mike Gartner of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

He's been waiting quite some time for the call but says he was kind of caught off guard when it came.

"(I've) been waiting a while but, you know, just to be suggested to be in the Hall of Fame is an honour and just to have your name out there," he told CTV News on Thursday.

"But now, to get chosen -- it's a big deal. It's quite an honour and I'm ecstatic about it."

McDonald says Vernon deserves this.

He'll never forget the role Vernon played in the Flames' 1989 Stanley Cup victory.

"If Mike didn't play as well as he did in the first round, we wouldn't even get to the second round. And then, to outplay Patrick Roy in the final series, yeah, he is richly deserving and I couldn't be happier for him and his family," McDonald said.

Vernon says when he got the news, he thought how proud his parents would be.

He then called his family, and the third call went to his old goalie coach and one of his biggest supporters, Glenn Hall.

"(He) really helped me through my career, through the ups and downs and things. He was a calm influence on me and he was outstanding, so I gave him a call and I didn't get through to him right away. I think he was painting the barn again for I don't know how many times but I did talk to him later that evening," Vernon said.

Vernon admits he never really thought of the Hockey Hall of Fame when he was growing up -- he was too busy dreaming about other things.

"All I dreamed about was playing hockey and hoisting a Stanley Cup. I never really dreamed of this and here it is, so it's a really nice honour and I'm ecstatic about it," he said.

Vernon will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this November in Toronto.