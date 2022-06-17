Former Fredericton resident to be inducted into UFO Walk of Fame in New Mexico
A former Fredericton resident will soon be inducted into the new UFO Walk of Fame in Roswell, N.M.
Stanton Friedman, who died in 2019, was a world-renowned expert on all matters extraterrestrial.
A nuclear physicist and self-described ufologist, Friedman will be recognized in the New Mexico town on July 1 as the original civilian investigator of the so-called Roswell Incident.
Friedman, who was originally from New Jersey, promoted the hypothesis that an alien spacecraft crashed on a ranch northwest of the city in 1947.
Roswell's annual UFO Festival will mark its 75th anniversary this year with a ceremony that will feature the unveiling of a planet-shaped marker with Friedman's name embedded in the sidewalk.
A marker will also be unveiled for Jesse Marcel Sr., a U.S. air force officer who helped recover debris found at the ranch and later transferred to the air force base in Roswell.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.
