Former funeral home magnate and Ottawa politician Brian McGarry has died

Brian McGarry, the former head of the Hulse, Playfair & McGarry funeral company has died.

McGarry was born in Wakefield, Que. in 1943. He began is career in the funerary business under Charles Hulse and Keith Playfair in 1962, eventually rising to a position where the funeral company would also bear his name.

In addition to his business career, McGarry had a lengthy career in local politics.

From 1985 to 1994, he sat on the Ottawa Board of Education. He was elected to the Ottawa-Carleton Regional Council in 1994.

He ran unsuccessfully for the federal Conservative Party in the riding of Ottawa Centre in 2008.

McGarry was one of the financiers who helped bring the Ottawa Senators back to the capital in the early 1990s.

Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson said McGarry epitomized what community service was all about.

"Brian was a very active member of the Ottawa Kiwanis," said Watson. "He raised a lot of money for different charities, including things like Ottawa-non profit housing foundation."

McGarry's 2012 book, "From Paupers to Prime Ministers: A Life in Death", tells the story of how the lives of people from all walks of life were celebrated and honoured at Hulse, Playfair & McGarry.

"I know there were a number of occasions I'm aware of where a family could just not afford to have a funeral service and Brian waived the fees," Watson said.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also commented on his passing on social media on Monday.

"I was saddened to hear of the passing of Brian McGarry. In addition to his long career in business, Brian cared very deeply about our city," Sutcliffe wrote. "My sincere condolences to his family and friends."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Shaun Vardon.