Former Garden River FN employee charged with financial crimes

This week, the Ontario Provincial Police charged a Garden River First Nation resident following an investigation into allegations of financial wrongdoing.

In a news release Tuesday, the OPP said they began an investigation in April at the request of the acting chief of the Anishinabek Police Service.

“Members of the OPP anti-rackets branch economic crime and corruption unit (in) London began investigating allegations of fraud involving funds acquired in 2019 and in 2021 from a chartered bank through a Government of Canada mortgage program on behalf of the First Nation,” police said.

Police have charged a 47-year-old woman -- a former housing manager at the First Nation – in connection with the case.

She is charged with utter forged documents and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on Dec. 19.