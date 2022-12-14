Former Garden River FN employee charged with financial crimes
This week, the Ontario Provincial Police charged a Garden River First Nation resident following an investigation into allegations of financial wrongdoing.
In a news release Tuesday, the OPP said they began an investigation in April at the request of the acting chief of the Anishinabek Police Service.
“Members of the OPP anti-rackets branch economic crime and corruption unit (in) London began investigating allegations of fraud involving funds acquired in 2019 and in 2021 from a chartered bank through a Government of Canada mortgage program on behalf of the First Nation,” police said.
Police have charged a 47-year-old woman -- a former housing manager at the First Nation – in connection with the case.
She is charged with utter forged documents and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on Dec. 19.
-
Info sought in unsolved murder of Calgary manPolice are continuing to seek suspects in connection with the murder of a Calgary man who went missing from his northeast home earlier this year.
-
Winterlude is coming back for the first time in three yearsThe national capital region's winter festival is returning for the first time in three years, with a full lineup of activities including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.
-
Before and after: Dogs thriving after receiving emergency care at Nanaimo SPCATwo miniature poodles that were brought in to the BC SPCA branch in Nanaimo have now been adopted and are doing well after receiving emergency vet care.
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projectsNova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
One youth arrested after attempted pharmacy robberyWaterloo regional police arrested one youth in connection to an attempted robbery in Kitchener on Wednesday.
-
Weather statements warn of heavy snow headed toward Sudbury, SaultEnvironment Canada has issued weather statements for several communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy snow approaches the area.
-
Chatham-Kent councillor 'temporarily stepping aside' after cancer diagnosisA Chatham-Kent councillor says she will ‘temporarily stepping aside’ from council duties to dedicate her focus on treatment and recovery after a recent breast cancer diagnosis.
-
Toronto sidelines infection control recommendations in favour of increasing shelter capacity as temps dropToronto Public Health recommendations for infection control in city-run shelters that were meant to be in place for “several years” have been sidelined in favour of increasing capacity as winter seizes the city.
-
Homelessness funding discussion taking over Regina budget deliberationsRegina city council is set to discuss homelessness funding as part of day two of budget deliberations Thursday.