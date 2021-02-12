A hearing for London police Const. Steve Williams, who is facing several charges under the Police Services Act, was held on Friday.

Williams, 44, has pleaded guilty to one count of discreditable conduct and not guilty to two others. The charges stem from incidents involving a woman who can only be identified as R.P. due to a publication ban.

They met on Plenty of Fish in 2014 and started a relationship that lasted until 2017, but while she eventually wanted to end it, the tribunal heard he did not.

Near the end of the relationship, he wanted to marry her but she told him several times not to contact her.

She told the hearing Friday that on several occasions he would show up without warning at her home, which is out of town.

“He wasn’t invited…I didn’t want to see him,” she said, however he kept calling and texting her at work and at home.

Before they broke up, she described Williams's behaviour on one occasion while at her home, saying he was very aggressive with his own dog, and that disturbed her.

“It was very violent…he was hurting a helpless animal." She continued, “It was very upsetting and I just wanted him to go.”

She said she saw a different side of him then, and added that "as the relationship progressed, I started noticing a lot of red flags."

The hearing is set to resume Feb. 22.