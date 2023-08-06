Former Grand Council Chief for the Anishinabek Nation dies

A former Grand Council Chief for the Anishinabek Nation has passed away.

According to AnishinabekNews.ca Vernon Roote passed into the Spirit World on Friday.

He became Chief of the Chippewas in Saugeen First Nation in 1994, then Deputy Grand Council Chief in 1996, before being elected as Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation from 1999 to 2002.

Former Chief Vernon Roote was a staunch advocate for his Saugeen First Nation. As an Elder, leant his wisdom to the community – he is likely remembered most for his advocacy against the burying of nuclear waste near the shores of Lake Huron.

“Vernon Roote-baa was a highly respected Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation,” Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe told AnishinabekNews.ca.

“He held a vision, and early on in his elected position, asked for help from Head Getzit, Gordon Waindubence-baa to build a Nation for the Anishinabek.”

Niganobe went on to say that Vernon’s contributions have left a lasting legacy and have helped the all 39 communities represented by the Anishinabek Nation advances their ideals in many ways.

Those close to Vernon said he valued culture and tradition and was instrumental in forming the Nation Councils made up of Kwewag, Eshki-Niigijig and Getzidjig. They said he was a strong supporter for the creation of the new Nation Councils of the Niniwag and the 2SLGBTQIA+ that followed in his footsteps for inclusion of all citizens to support decision making at the political level.

“Staff, citizens, and Anishinabek Nation Chiefs will remember Vernon Roote-baa as a kind, strong and friendly leader and a gentle warrior, who was truly a people person and could speak strongly at all levels. He connected with all wherever he went,” said Grand Chief Niganobe.

“We will truly miss him but will remember his great service and contributions, for which we will be forever indebted.”

– Details first published by the Anishinabek News by the Communications Department of the Union of Ontario Indians