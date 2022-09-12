Former Green MP Paul Manly among 29 Nanaimo council candidates
Five people have declared their candidacy for mayor of Nanaimo, B.C., and 29 others are running for a seat on council in the upcoming municipal election.
Nominations closed Friday, with Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog set to face down four challengers for the mayor's chair when voters head to the polls on Oct. 15.
Nanaimo residents will elect one mayor and eight councillors.
Among the council candidates is Paul Manly, the former Green Party MP for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, who won the seat in a 2019 byelection before the riding was won by the NDP's Lisa Marie Barron in 2021.
Coun. Jim Turley is the only current Nanaimo councillor not running for re-election
Candidates for mayor:
- Tasha Brown
- Brunie Brunie
- Tim Dorman
- Leonard Eugene Krog (incumbent)
- Agnes Provost
Candidates for council:
- Jeff Annesley
- Sheryl Armstrong (incumbent)
- Ken Bennett
- Don Bonner (incumbent)
- Tyler Brown (incumbent)
- Paul Chapman ·
- Hilary Eastmure
- Ben Geselbracht (incumbent)
- Nick Greer
- Derek Hanna
- Mike Hartlaub
- Erin Colleen Hemmens (incumbent)
- Gary Richard Korpan
- Jay Krishan
- Shirley Lambrecht
- Peter Lee
- Zeni Maartman (incumbent)
- Alan MacDonald
- Paul Manly
- Janice Perrino
- Frank Pluta
- Peter Poole
- Michael Ribicic
- Norm Smith
- Robb Squire
- Viraat BK Thammanna
- Ian Thorpe (incumbent)
- Corey Allan Trinkwon
- David Julius Wang
The city will hold advance voting between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 at the Beban Park Social Centre at 2300 Bowen Rd.
Information on candidates and mail-in voting is available on Nanaimo's civic election website.
https://www.nanaimo.ca/your-government/elections