Former Guelph city councillor, Bob Bell, dies

The Mayor of Guelph, Cam Guthrie, is sending his condolences after longtime city councillor Bob Bell died.

Bob was first elected to Guelph council in 2006 and served a total of 16 years.

Bob served three terms but announced last year he would not seek a fourth term.

“Bob had an incredible impact on Guelph and his contributions will be felt well into the future for all residents, visitors and businesses,” said Guthrie in a social media post.

In 2019, CTV News interviewed Bell after he converted a shipping container into a tiny home, to give people in need a safe place to live.

Guthrie said Bell championed active transportation and better infrastructure funding and called him a passionate entrepreneur who inspired others to grow businesses in Guelph.

In 1990 Bell founded a bicycle trailer company, Wike, said to be one of the largest manufacturers of bicycle trailers in North America.