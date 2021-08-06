Former Guelph jail broken into by teen: police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
A Guelph teen broke into a former jail on Thursday afternoon.
Police received a call around 12:45 p.m. from a security guard at the former Guelph Correctional Centre on York Road. According to police, the guard saw a male on surveillance camera in the facility.
Officers spent an hour clearing the building floor-by-floor before finding the teen inside.
The 14-year-old boy was cautioned for break-and-enter. Police said he was handed over to his father without laying any charges.
