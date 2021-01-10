The Royal City has lost one of its long-serving leaders.

Norm Jary, a former mayor of Guelph, passed away Friday night at the age of 91, according to a statement from current mayor Cam Guthrie.

It is with great sadness that #Guelph has learned of the passing of former Mayor Norm Jary. Commonly referred to as “The Voice of the People.” Our community sends our love & condolences to the family & friends, yet at the same time acknowledge his great impact & achievements! pic.twitter.com/UG4nQkrDkD

Jary was a city councilor for 37 years and served as mayor from 1970 to 1985.

He had a long career in local radio and was also a play-by-play announcer for the New York Rangers and Guelph junior hockey.

Guthrie says Jary was "The People's Mayor" and never saw himself as a politician, but instead a public servant by playing an active role in the area throughout his life.

The Norm Jary Golf Tournament has raised nearly a million dollars for those with intellectual disabilities in the community.

Guthrie adds that city flags will be at half-mast in his honour.