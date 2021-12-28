Former Guelph Nighthawk signs 10-day contract with Atlanta Hawks

A former Guelph Nighthawks guard has signed a 10-day contract with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

Cat Barber was playing with Atlanta's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, after his 2021 season with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) wrapped up.

He signed the NBA contract with the Hawks as the team and league deal with COVID-19-related health and safety protocols that have sidelined a number of players.

The Nighthawks tweeted about the signing on Monday, saying Barber was the first former CEBL player to play in the NBA. He suited up for Atlanta on Christmas Day, and hit the court again on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.