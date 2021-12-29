Former Halifax Moosehead reconnects with the game he loves through fashion

Not long ago Sawyer Hannay was a fierce competitor at the hockey rink. These days he’s a spectator, but still loves a good game.

"What gets more Canadian than going to the rink when it's below 20,” said Hannay.

“You've got your Tim Horton’s and you've got your gloves, and you're cheering on the local kids."

The former Halifax Moosehead fan favourite visited Alberta this week for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, but not as a player, as an entrepreneur.

The 29-year-old from Rexton, N.B. starting designing his own clothing line, Country Liberty, in 2017.

Members of Team Canada wore the apparel at the World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer. Then he spotted his clothing on the Jumbotron, as he stood for the national anthem after Canada’s 6-3 win over Czechia on Boxing Day.

“The flag went up after they won,” said Hannay.

“It was two staff members wearing Country Liberty items."

For Hannay, who briefly played pro and for St. Thomas University after his QMJHL career ended, the experience has been a game changer, even though the tournament came to an abrupt and unscheduled end.

The International Ice Hockey Federation cancelled the tournament Wednesday afternoon due to Covid-19 concerns.