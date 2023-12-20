Former head monk at Cape Breton monastery sentenced to 60 days in jail for voyeurism
A man who served as the head monk of a monastery in Cape Breton has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty in July to a charge of voyeurism.
Court heard Jack Hillie was working at the Gampo Abbey Buddhist monastery in Pleasant Bay when he observed or recorded images of a person who had a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Hillie was sentenced Tuesday in Port Hawkesbury provincial court.
The court was told the offence was committed sometime between December 2020 and November 2021.
The judge presiding over the case also sentenced Hillie to 12 months probation, which will start once he is released from jail.
As well, Hillie must submit to authorities a DNA sample and hand over his laptop, camera and digital storage cards.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Manitoba shipping company signs agreement with Hudbay Minerals to ship products through Port of ChurchillAn Indigenous-owned company in Manitoba has reached an agreement with a mining company to transport minerals to the Port of Churchill in order to access international markets.
-
South Grenville high school students celebrate Christmas by serving festive meal to neighbouring schoolStudents at a South Grenville high school prepared a feast for children and teachers at a nearby elementary school to enjoy.
-
Bringing peace to St. Clair CollegeA new monument has been installed on the main campus at St. Clair College.
-
'It is really sad': Children at Cape Breton youth centre ask for food instead of toys in letters to SantaThe staff at Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, N.S., was surprised to learn what some of the children were asking for in their letters to Santa.
-
Crews call it a wrap until spring on Orillia road construction projectFollowing years of road construction, delays and detours, motorists in Orillia can celebrate the near completion of a significant project connecting the waterfront to the downtown with the reopening of Centennial Drive.
-
'Wrapping Gifts for a Cure': Volunteers raising money for cystic fibrosis research at Calgary mallAmongst the Christmas mayhem at Southcentre Mall, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has a booth set up staffed with volunteers ready to wrap any sized gift. It's the biggest fundraiser for the agency that is trying to raise money for research this holiday season.
-
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 chargesTwo men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at WRHWindsor Regional Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at its Ouellette Campus.