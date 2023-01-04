Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K

The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.

Robin Maj, 51, is accused of fraudulently misdirecting more than $400,000 in two separate cases.

One involves misdirecting $20,000 at the Living Space in a series of incidents between December 2021 and February 2022, where she worked as the executive director for about one month in March 2022.

Timmins police said the investigation began when they received a report outlining financial improprieties made by Maj at the local temporary housing facility.

A review of the shelter's financial records indicates that money was taken from the organization's accounts but not used for organizational expenditures as intended, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Maj is also accused of misdirecting more than $380,000 into personal accounts over several months while working at a local bank, police said.

"In a second, concurrent investigation undertaken by the Timmins Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Division, similar misappropriations of funds involving the same accused person were reported to the police," police said.

"In this instance, the allegations were in regards to her fraudulent workplace activities committed in her capacity as a senior bank official ... These allegations triggered a separate comprehensive investigation."

She was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with fraud, theft, misappropriation of money under direction, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and criminal breach of trust.

Maj was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

CTV News has reached out to the Living Space for comment and is awaiting a response.

Timmins police said the bank did not give permission to be identified.