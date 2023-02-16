Former Health PEI board chair explains resignation, cites unfair bonus program for workers

Union leaders and Prince Edward Island’s provincial opposition are questioning the province’s leadership after the resignation of the former chair of the Health PEI board.

Derek Key appeared before P.E.I.'s. provincial health committee Wednesday. He was called to explain the reasons for his public resignation late last year.

"The premier's office no longer, or perhaps never did have the confidence in my leadership, to have those kinds of consultations, before making those kinds of decisions,” said Key.

The specific example Key gave Wednesday was a decision by the premier’s office, without asking Health PEI, to award several kinds of health-care staff-retention bonuses.

Those bonuses left out thousands of long-term care and hospital workers.

"They feel like they got kicked down when they should have been recognized,” said Chris Lewis, CUPE local 1778 president. “I don't know what else to say other than that."

The union said it wants the King government to meet with them on a retention plan that doesn't leave out any health workers.

Key said he would be extremely upset if a third party offered bonuses to some of his employees and not all.

"If that third party did not ask me in advance, what I thought of that, I would be even more upset," said Key.

The opposition Greens call it political interference.

"The premier was ultimately the one who made this decision,” said Peter Bevan-Baker, P.E.I. Green Party leader. “The board was not even consulted, and people in Health PEI advised against it, and yet the premier stubbornly went ahead and did that."

Bevan-Baker said rewarding some employees and not others only serves to drive wedges between the health-care staff who must work together to make the system function.

CTV News reached out to the Department of Health for a comment on the issue, but no one was made available for an interview before deadline.