Former Hockey Canada executive Nicholson to testify before parliamentary committee
It's Bob Nicholson's turn to be grilled by the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.
The former Hockey Canada executive is scheduled to speak before members of Parliament today as the federal government continues its examination of Hockey Canada.
The national sports body has been mired in controversy for months after the organization mishandled sexual assault allegations involving members of the 2018 world junior team.
An investigation into that sexual assault has been opened by London, Ont., police and Halifax police are investigating gang rape allegations involving members of the 2003 men's junior team as well.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Nicholson has been an executive with the Edmonton Oilers since 2014 and has been the NHL team's chairman since 2019. He was the president and CEO of Hockey Canada from 1998 to 2014.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.
