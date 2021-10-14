Former hockey coach charged with historic sexual assaults found dead: Winnipeg police

A former hockey coach who was recently charged with historic sexual assaults has been found dead, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Robert “Bob” Dawson, 57, was found dead inside a hotel in the St. James-Assiniboia area on Wednesday. Police said foul play is not suspected.

Dawson was charged on Sept. 1 for crimes dating back to the 90s. Police said in June, the Sex Crimes Unit was contacted by two people, who reported they were assaulted between 1993 and 1995. The assaults happened while they were players in the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association.

Police said the two were in their early teens at the time, and said they were assaulted by a man who coached their team. The two were separately invited to the suspect’s home where they were given money and alcohol, and were then sexually assaulted, said police.

They also said the incidents were photographed and videotaped at the time.

A search warrant was executed at a house on Lake Park Drive on Sept. 1. Dawson was taken into custody that day, and charged with two counts each of sexual interference, sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and forcible confinement. He was also charged with child pornography offences.

After Dawson was charged, police said a number of other individuals have come forward to speak with investigators.