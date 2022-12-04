Former homeless shelter in Timmins eyed by CMHA as permanent safe consumption site

The Canadian Mental Health Association Cochrane-Temiskaming branch is looking to set up a permanent safe consumption site at 21 Cedar St. N, the location of the current temporary site and which once housed the city’s homeless shelter.

The association’s executive director Paul Jalbert said it is well-frequented by the local homeless and drug-addicted population, most recently seeing hundreds visiting Safe Health Site Timmins (SHST). He said it has all the right facilities to host a permanent site, as well as being the required distance away from schools and parks.

He said the site would be part of a larger strategy to not only keep people from dying, but also help them kick their addictions.

“In addition to providing a harm-reduction approach to this challenge, we want it be able to link people to services,” Jalbert said.

“Whether that be in-community addiction and mental health services, residential treatment services or acute care in-patient services.”

With the CMHA offering mental health, addictions, primary care and housing services, Jalbert said it’s a natural organization to run the site.

The key, he said, is being able to transition clients to follow-up treatment and supports.

“We will be able to facilitate that seamlessly,” Jalbert said.

“Because this is a collaborative project, we’re also going to be able to build bridges with community partners that offer different services.”

That means the site would be a central hub that people with addictions issues can turn to, rather than trying to navigate the system on their own. Local health officials have noted that vulnerable people have found it complicated to access the services they need.

Timmins’ new mayor Michelle Boileau said the results seen at SHST so far have been encouraging, which she expects can only be further boosted by a permanent site.

“We’re seeing the referrals to in-patient withdrawal management, referrals to other counselling and support services,” Boileau said.

“So, it is an effective operation and it’s important that it continues.”

The CMHA is planning to present a report to city council later this month and ask that it endorse the proposed location.

Boileau said while data from the SHST has been published since its opening in July, she wants to see a detailed report about its impacts and how making it permanent would impact the community.

She also wants to see comments from both SHST clients and others who would use the permanent site.

“What they would be looking for in a safe consumption site, is what’s most important here,” Boileau said.

The CMHA is holding public consultations on Dec. 14, the day before its presentation to council.

It’s calling on community members and potential clients to offer their thoughts.

“That dialogue will inform the evolution of our service system,” Jalbert said.

This is all in preparation to submit a formal application for the site to Health Canada, since it requires a federal exemption to allow the consumption of illicit drugs without fear of criminal charges.

Whereas the city allocated $1 million from its budget to the SHST, the permanent site would require provincial funding.

The goal is to have the application ready in the new year.