Former hospital chairman who approved CEO expenses testifies at Halifax fraud trial

The former chairman of a Halifax children's hospital told a fraud trial Tuesday he signed off on expenses submitted by the former CEO based on assurances she complied with rules, and often without detailed receipts.

Bob Hanf was testifying at the trial of Tracy Kitch, who has been charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000, in relation to expenses claimed from the IWK Health Centre between 2014 and 2017.

Hanf, who was chairman from October 2015 to June 2017, said if Kitch had informed him that some of her Air Canada flight passes were being used for personal travel, he would have told her "that's not on."

The retired businessman testified expense statements he received came without any receipts for him to verify until "near the end" of his tenure, and he relied on scanning the list to see if they appeared to be for business purposes.

Hanf also said that when he made public statements in the hospital's defence in June 2017, he was relying on Kitch's assurances that she had complied with expense-claim rules and had repaid any personal expenses she'd charged.

In 2017, the hospital ordered an investigation after CBC revealed discrepancies in Kitch's expenses, and a resulting report concluded that $47,000 in expenses charged to the hospital were "potentially personal," though all the funds were repaid by the time Kitch stepped down that summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.