Former Houston Livestock Show president to saddle up as Calgary Stampede CEO

The Calgary Stampede has a new CEO.

Joel Cowley — the former president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo — will take over the reins from interim CEO Dana Peers in September.

"The Stampede is fortunate to have found a leader in Joel Cowley who has seasoned experience with a similar organization and a strong familiarity with the Stampede’s complex year-round operations,” says Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Calgary Stampede board of directors.

"Identifying a leader who has extensive experience with the volunteer and employee partnership that defines the Stampede was one of the key priorities of the CEO search.”

Cowley holds an MBA from Michigan State University and an MSc. in animal science from Texas A&M University.

"I am incredibly excited for this opportunity," Cowley said in a statement, adding that he has had numerous interactions with the late Warren Connell, interim CEO Dana Peers, and several other Stampede volunteers and staff over the years.

“Warren and Dana have been incredibly strong leaders for this organization, and I’m proud to step up to lead the Stampede beyond the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future."

This year's Stampede is set to run July 9-18.