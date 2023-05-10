Former Hull MNA named new chair of the National Capital Commission's board of directors

The National Capital Commission has named a new chairperson of its board of directors.

Helena Jaczek, the minister responsible for the national capital region, announced the appointment of Maryse Gaudreault as chairperson of the NCC's board of directors, effective June 6.

Gaudreault has been appointed to a four-year term.

"Having led a distinguished career in public service and community involvement, she served as a member of the National Assembly of Québec for the riding of Hull from 2008 to 2022," Jaczek said in a news release Wednesday.

Gaudreault will replace Marc Seaman, who served as chair of the board of directors since 2017.

"Ms. Gaudreault's professional career demonstrates her expertise and her commitment to the well-being of communities. Her strategic vision and experience working with various levels of government will be assets in carrying out her mandate," Jaczek said.

The main role of the NCC's board of directors is to oversee the corporation and ensure that it meets its strategic objectives. This includes ensuring that the corporation's resources are used effectively and efficiently, as well as fostering positive relationships with other levels of government and the public.