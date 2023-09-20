Former Humboldt Bronco Ty Smith, girlfriend Kat Kastner crowned winners of The Amazing Race Canada

Former Humboldt Broncos player Ty Smith and his girlfriend Kat Kastner were crowned the winners of The Amazing Race Canada on Tuesday.

Smith was part of the 2017-18 team involved in a collision with a semi that killed 16 people and injured 13 others including himself.

The now 25-year-old was one of three players to return to the ice for the Broncos the following season and played in 10 games before stepping away to focus more on his recovery and mental health.

The show is taped well before it is aired on television meaning the pair had to keep their win a secret until the entirety of the season had been shown.

“As you can imagine a lot of my friends were giving me some extra cocktails trying to get me to share some news,” Smith joked.

“It’s nice to let it off our shoulders,” he added.

“We learned so much about ourselves and our relationship. You don’t really have a choice we had to learn pretty quickly,” Kastner said.

For coming in first place and winning the show the pair takes home $250,000, two 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 vehicles and a trip around the world.

“It was such a special journey and I think the people that made up this journey whether it’s the production team or anybody we raced with is why I think this was such a special experience,” Smith said.

A full interview with Smith and Kastner can been seen in the video player above.

