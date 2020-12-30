A human rights complaint filed by a former inmate who was denied kosher meals at two B.C. correctional facilities has been dismissed.

Morgan Griffith told the province's Human Rights Tribunal he first requested a kosher diet at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in 2017, then again at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre the following year.

Both times he was denied, something the inmate alleged was a violation of his human rights. Prisons and jails are meant to provide kosher meals to people who require them as part of their Jewish faith.

The tribunal declined to hear Griffiths' complaint, however, after reviewing evidence that cast doubt on whether he had a legitimate religious reason for his requests

"The evidence before me on this application overwhelmingly supports that he has no reasonable prospect of establishing that he has a sincerely held religious belief that requires he eat a kosher diet," tribunal member Emily Ohler wrote in her Dec. 1 decision.

While Ohler acknowledged it's possible Griffith follows a strict religious diet, she said it was incumbent on him to prove as much – yet he presented "little evidence about his connection to Judaism, the role a kosher diet plays in that for him, and why the denial of a kosher diet affected him adversely."

B.C. Corrections has a process for approving requests for kosher food that was developed in consultation with a rabbi. Inmates are asked whether they practice the Jewish faith, if they attend a synagogue, and whether a pork-free or vegetarian meal would suffice.

If they insist on a kosher diet, a prison chaplain then goes about verifying the inmate was practising the Jewish faith before being behind bars.

Even when requests are denied, B.C. Corrections' policy is to provide information on converting to Judaism for those interested.

Corrections told the Human Rights Tribunal that Griffith was unable to provide the name of a rabbi while serving time at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, but that the chaplain still put him in touch with the president of a Jewish Community Centre.

"A transcript of that conversation shows Mr. Griffith explaining that he was not Jewish but had Jewish ancestry, and that his mother was not Jewish but has a 'Jewish last name,'" Ohler wrote. "It also suggests Mr. Griffith was unsure about the diet he followed at home."

After the inmate was released and later incarcerated again at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre, he did provide a rabbi's name – but the chaplain was unable to locate such an individual.

Ohler said the chaplain made "various attempts" to contact the rabbi, and spoke to members of his supposed synagogue who said there was no one by that name there.

Griffith denied stating that he wasn't Jewish, and said he did provide the name of a rabbi while at Okanagan Correctional Centre – though the chaplain's notes indicate Griffith gave that name as someone "his wife had contacted on numerous occasions," with no suggestion of a direct personal relationship.